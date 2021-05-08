JMulla: From playing in band in US to dropping latest song ‘GBAS’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Like many other great American musicians who began music from the church choir, American-based Nigerian singer, Jimmy Ojo, also known as JMulla, has travelled same miles, as he dropped his latest single, GBAS.

The artiste has effortlessly joggled his way from being just a seven year old trumpeter in elementary school band and in church in Nigeria to becoming a fast rising Nigerian musician.

His desire for music sprung after some environmental factors nurtured it even before he realised. First, he took to the trumpet, listened to some local and international hip-hop and Fuji artistes, then he became part of a rap group that further honed his skills.

“What first got me into music was the trumpet. At seven years old, I started playing for the school band in my elementary school in Nigeria. Then I developed more love and kept playing during my first years in high school and in church also,” he expressed.

For JMulla, writing music at age 14 became a companion. It would be just raps about anything, an inspiration he tapped from 50Cent, Tupac, and Lil Wayne. And thanks to his Nigerian father, the Afro artiste grew fond of Sina Peters, Fela, Kenny G, Bobby Brown, and a host of others.

He told newsmen in a brief interview, “When I was young, my dad had a store; so music played constantly. I guess it was planted in me.”

When he got to high school in the US, JMulla and some friends formed a rap group. They would mesmerise the crowd at school parties, freestyle all day on beats and do small events. While it was almost superficial to him, it took an interesting twist when he got into college.

He reminisced: “I remember performing for the first time at Bowen University in Nigeria as a fresher – the crowd was blown away,” he gushed “That was when I started taking music serious; I loved the energy.”

While he has dropped “Gentleman” and “Mulla Way”, “Mulla Way”, the rap artiste is excited to start performing his latest single “GBAS”. “The energy on this one is different,” he enthused.

GBAS, according to JMulla interprets as hitting hard. It dropped on April 9 this year. It was produced by Arrienanti.

“I recorded about 10 songs early this year, looking for the next single after my project “MULLA WAY” and “GBAS” was one of them. It is an energetic record, a party starter. I love telling stories through my songs so I just narrated a life experience,” he explained.

Although JMulla perceives that some folks would struggle with the difference in the sound in GBAS, to him, “It is still rap just served different”.

For this particular record, GBAS is just a party song. “The hook says give them for their head like GBAS. This basically means express yourself without apology. Do what you do without holding back; it is just a fun record.”

While admiring his latest single, the artiste says he is open to so many collaborations. “The energy has to be right! I’m feeling Naira Marley, Mayorkun, Burna boy, and overseas Dababy.”

