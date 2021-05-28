James Manager’s brother stabbed to death over land dispute, son butcher’s assailant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

Hon. Sele-oge Tom, half brother to the lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District at the Senate, Sen. James Manager, has been stabbed to death over a land dispute with a family member at Ogriagbene community in Bomadi local government area of Delta state.

The incident occurred on Friday, generated chaos in the community with retaliation by the son of the deceased, who butchered the killer of his father while also sustaining an injury to his hand.

According to a community source who pleaded anonymity, the deceased, who was a former Councillor and brother to Sen. Manager, maternally, was in a feud with a paternal family brother over a small piece of land at the community waterfront.

“They fought over a family piece of land today (Friday), and after they were separated from the fight, the other one went home and came back with a dagger and stabbed Sele-oge on the rib.

“His son, seeing his father stabbed, also went home and came back with a machete and butchered the assailant.

“They were both rushed to the hospital at Bomadi, the local government headquarters, but Sele-oge gave up the ghost on the way and his remains had already been deposited in the morgue of the Bomadi General Hospital.

“While the other one is in a critical condition in a private hospital at Bomadi”, he said.

