I’ve not promised anyone to be governor of Rivers in 2023 – Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that he has not promised anyone to be governor of the state on 2023, vowing that he would resist any cabal within and outside the state contemplating to foist his successor on the people.

The governor also declared that he has not anointed anyone to succeed him in office, and has urged church leaders in Rivers State to pray for a rancour free transition ahead of 2023.

Governor Wike stated this at a special thanksgiving church service in commemoration of the second anniversary of the second tenure of his administration at St Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt on Sunday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike described the remaining two years of his administration as crucial, noting that he has never sat with anyone in private and promised to handover the realm of governance to the person by the end of his tenure.

He said: “Let me say it again, I have never sat with anybody to say I will make you governor. But, as a governor, nobody from anywhere, be it in the party, in Abuja, will impose who will be the candidate of PDP in Rivers state.

“Nobody can impose a candidate here in this state. So, if you are running to Abuja, you are wasting your time.”

The governor reiterated that the leaders and stakeholders in the State, will meet at the appropriate time to look at the pros and cons and then collectively decide who his successor will be.

He also explained that he is not unmindful that some persons presently preventing to be his ally are actually political foes plotting evil against his administration. To this end, he pray God to continue to expose such persons as the state gears up for another transition era.

He urged the leadership of the church to pray and ceaselessly seek God’s benevolence intervention for a crisis free transition in 2023 and that the next governor of Rivers State will be God fearing.

“I urge you to pray that we will have our transition very smooth. That there will be no crisis.”

The governor, declared that despite the crisis orchestrated to destabilise his administration at the inception in 2015 and subsequently in 2019, he has steadfastly continue to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the State.

Meanwhile, Rt. Rev Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta North, in his sermon, prayed God to grant Governor Wike, who he said has turned Rivers State to a huge construction site, the grace to finish his tenure well.

