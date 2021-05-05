Itsekiri leaders  hail emergence of Prof Okaba, others as INC executives

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, has hailed Professor Benjamin Okaba and otherselected with him as the new leadershipof the Ijaw National Congress, INC.

A statement signed by the Chairman of ILoT, Chief Edward Ekpoko and the Secretary, Sir Sunny Mene reads: “We, on behalf of the Itsekiri Leaders ofThought (ILoT) wish to felicitate with you and your entire executives on yourelection as President and Members of the Ijaw National Congress.”

“The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought is a socio-politicalorganization of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality formed since 1974 as themouth-piece of the Itsekiri people world-wide.”

“The relationship between the ILoT and INC has beenlong, cordial and enduring starting with the era of the erudite Prof. KimseOkoko as President and subsequent executives.”

“Prof, your antecedent as pioneer Chairman of Societyfor Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) and one of the few who providedintellectual platform for power-shift in Delta in 2007, gladdens our heart onyour emergence as President of the Ijaw National Congress.

“We look forward to a more robust relationship not onlybetween the Ijaw and Itsekiri, but other ethnic nationalities in the NigerDelta nay Nigeria.”

