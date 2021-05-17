Israel/Palestine tension: Don’t drag Nigeria into your mess — Fani-Kayode tells Erdogan

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Aviation minister chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode has warned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan not to drag Nigeria into the conflict between Isreal and Palestine, saying Nigeria has enough problems of her own to deal with.

Fani-Kayode in a Facebook post warned that “President Erdogan of Turkey should leave Nigeria out of his “jihad” against Israel and out of his attempt “to teach Israel a lesson”.

Fani-Kayode advised, “President Buhari to be wise and not to condemn Israel or join in any reckless adventure against the Jewish state otherwise a terrible price will be paid.”

Fani-Kayode was reacting to a report in some section of the media that President Erdogan has asked President Buhari to support Turkey in condemning Isreal attacks on Gaza.

Fani-Kayode wrote:

“A little bird told me that Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Islamic Jihad, Abu Sayaf, Al Shabab, Taliban, Muslim Brotherhood, Miyetti Allah, M16, CIA, French intelligence and Islamist elements in Northern Nigeria’s ruling elite provide funding for ISWA, Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists.”

“To survive this Nigeria has a lot of work to do and we will need a lot of prayers.”

“We must set our differences aside and come together as one against the common enemy. No one will come from outside our shores to help us solve our problems. Only we can do that.”

“Meanwhile, President Erdogan of Turkey should leave Nigeria out of his “jihad” against Israel and out of his attempt “to teach Israel a lesson”.

“President Buhari would be wise not to condemn Israel or join in any reckless adventure against the Jewish state otherwise a terrible price will be paid.”

It is an article of faith for every true Christian to stand with Israel. There are over 100 million Christians in this country who love and revere Israel.

“We pray for her every day and bless her. If we are forced to choose between the Arabs and the Jews we would choose the Jews.”

“Israel can and will NEVER be defeated. If provoked she will bring all her enemies to their knees. We have enough problems of our own. Taking on the Jews would be an exercise in futility, would divide our country and would push us closer to greater conflict and possibly a civil war.”

“Remember what happened in Lebanon in the 1970s, 1980’s and 1990s? God forbid it should happen here.”

“A word is enough for the wise.

“Instead of attempting to lure us into his illusionary war against the Jewish state, Erdoghan should first apologise to the world for the genocide that Turkey committed against the Armenians over 100 years ago and he should accept the fact that the Ottoman Empire crumbled and ceased to exist in 1921!”

