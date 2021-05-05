Irukka Online ltd becomes Kurzwell sole distributor in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Irukka Online Ltd,the owners of the biggest music equipment mall in Nigeria has emerged the sole distributor of America’s best key board brand, Kurzwell.

Recall that Irukka Online Ltd. is also the sole distributors of world renowned music equipment brands like Wharfedale Pro, Presonus Audio, Ashdown Engineering, Mapex Drums, Tourtech Electronics and Roland Keyboards.

Speaking on why he decided to add Kurzwell on the list of its music equipment brands, the Chairman of Irukka Online Ltd. Ifeanyi Onwubiko said that as a international business man, it has become his habit to be bringing whatever is good in America and Europe to Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria deserve the best of everything, musical equipment included.

He said that in the United States, Kurzwell keyboard is one of the fastest selling musical equipment because of its high quality and the cutting edge technology that was used in the manufacturing.

Onwubiko said that Kurzwell has a lot of features which most of the key boards in the market don’t have.

According to him, some of them include more samplers, more tone generators and more track sequences than any other key board in the market.

He said that the other feature are, more inputs and output, with midi and USP ports, large screen display full weighted keys, more tone preset ,more pitch and modulation.

According to him, apart from selling of high quality musical equipment, Irukka Online also have highly trained sound engineers for installation of equipment.

He said that they are currently in operation in more 16 states of the federation, including Federal Capital territory.

He urged churches, event centre owners and other music lovers to always visit Irukka Online Ltd, website www.irukka.com the see the latest musical equipment from their manufacturers in America and Europe.

He adds that they deliver high quality musical equipment and pocket friendly prices

