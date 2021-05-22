Ironic as it may sound, death gives meaning to life

Kindly Share This Story:

While the nation mourns the death of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and others who died in a military helicopter that crashed in Kaduna, yesterday, May 21, 2021; the relief that his beloved wife, Mrs Fati Attahiru, who was earlier but erroneously reported as one of the dead is alive, came as a soothing balm for a beleaguered nation.

There is no gainsaying that the air mishap, is one too many for a nation at war with the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements at this time in our nation’s history and it is hoped that adequate steps would be taken upon completion of due investigations to protect our military hardware and personnel.

With eighty-one days to his fifty-fifth birthday on August 10, 2021, the life of the late Chief of Army Staff, whose appointment to that highly exalted office, lasted barely four months (116 days) from his appointment as the 25th Chief of Army Staff on January 26, 2021, to May 21, 2021, maybe considered short-lived, but he no doubts lived a significant life and died in the line of duty for his beloved nation for it takes love for one’s country to enlist in the armed forces.

Being too grief-stricken for now, a nation in mourning, will hopefully awake to a brighter and better tomorrow from the sacrifice of the life and times of the late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who was a highly decorated officer, as we mourn his demise on the one hand and contemporaneously celebrate the life of his wife, Mrs Fati Attahiru.

Nigeria shall overcome.

Chief (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

