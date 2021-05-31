Breaking News
IPOB’s sit-at-home reactions: ‘I’d rather choose Nnamdi Kanu than the angels…’

By David Royal

The sit-at-home protest ordered by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,  Nnamdi Kanu on Monday recorded a huge success as all business activities were shut down in the South East region of Nigeria.

Markets were under lock and key public and private Secondary and Primary Schools were shut down, government offices and banks were also not opened for business as they were under lock and key.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have condemned the sit-at-home order given by Kanu, saying that it is an avenue to cause unrest and division in the country.

While some loyalists to the leader of the group, took to their social media page to reiterate their loyalty and trust in the leader of the group, saying that they will rather choose him who’s being painted as the ‘devil’ than choose angels.

One @MadamCondensed wrote “Nnamdi Kanu maybe the devil but I’d rather choose him than the angels that committed war crimes & genocide to my region, play me Monsters you made by Burna boy.”

One Duke of Ibadanland (@omoba_scholes) who did not support the protest wrote:

“Ojukwu fought for Biafra while moving from Enugu to Anambra to Onitsha but Nnamdi Kanu is controlling you from UK

Do you not have sense???

Why can’t he lead the frontline and stop hiding behind one yeye internet Radio

— Duke of Ibadanland (@omoba_scholes) May 30, 2021

 

 

 

