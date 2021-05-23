IPOB replies Governor Uzodinma, you and Okorocha cannot bankroll us, leave IPoB, out of your war

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Sunday replied the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to refrain from drawing it into his war with his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, saying that it has no business any of the two.

Describing the two All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftains as traitors to the cause which IPoB is fighting, the Biafra agitating group dismissed as ridiculous the alleged claim by Senator Uzodinma, that his predecessor, Senator Okorocha, gave N500 million to IPoB.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Leave lPoB out of your war” categorically stated that the pro-Biafra group never received any financial payment, donation, or gift from Okorocha or any politician like him, saying that it does not deal or have nothing to do with traitors, and neither Senator Uzodinma nor Senator Okorocha, can bankroll IPOB.

IPoB’s statement read in part, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the global command of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the ridiculous claims by the Supreme Court imposed Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodima, that former Governor of the state and his fellow traitor, Rochas Okorocha gave N500 million to IPOB.”

“We, therefore, wish to clarify that we never received any financial payment, donation, or gift from Okorocha or any anti-IPOB Efulefu politician like him. We have nothing to do with traitors like Okorocha and Uzodima.

“The truth remains that both Okorocha and Uzodima cannot bankroll IPOB. Frankly speaking, they do not have the financial clout to bankroll the largest mass movement in the world.

“We don’t need ill-gotten, stolen, and blood-stained money from any politician to prosecute the cause which IPoB is fighting, and should not, therefore, be drawn into their battle over who controls Imo State, which they have destroyed. They better fight their battle and leave IPOB out of their mess. None of them is good enough to receive our attention.

“They connived with the Fulani oppressors and other enemies of Biafran and IPOB to kill our people, imprisoned and tortured our youths, mothers, fathers, and other agitators to please their slave masters.

“We wish to remind them and other politicians that may have sabotaged IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, may be forgiven, but Rochas Okorocha and Hope Uzodinma, and the wannabe Hitler of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, will never be forgiven. They must pay for their sins sooner or later”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: