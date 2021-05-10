IPOB, Oodua: Nigerians react to alleged threat of attacks in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Reactions have begun to trail the statement by the commissioner of police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu saying the Lagos police command shall begin an investigation into alleged threats by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the Oodua Republic agitators in the state.

Odumosu’s statement is coming on the heels of recent unrest in parts of Lagos where Okada riders and NURTW members engaged in a brawl which led to many injured and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Although Odumosu in some media reports denied that the unrest was linked to hoodlums, terrorists or bandits threats but the Lagos Commissioner of Police, however, noted in a statement published by VANGUARD that, “The threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralize their activities.

“Similarly, the command has taken notice of agitators for the Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. 24 of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.”

But Nigerians, in swift, mixed reactions on social media, condemned and equally praised the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu for trying to be proactive, especially at a time like this when the country is facing a multifaceted security crisis.

CP go and find the people sponsoring boko haram. #ODUDUWANATIONNOW — 20-10-20 (@Gr8tgiantII) May 10, 2021

My friend go to the forest and fight bandits — F@shiondoctor19 (@Fshiondoctor191) May 10, 2021

Do you mean you did not do investigation in the north — Ever and Ever (@EbereTimothy) May 10, 2021

Polygon 2 Wrote

IPOB and group would be foolish to attack Lagos. If they ever did, it would be the end of their struggle. Anyway, for now, let us consider that this news is not true. To IPOB & Kanu, face SE and the North. Leave Yoruba out of your war. However, we support your agitation to want out of Nigeria. We in SW want ours too. We will fight ours without any external assistance. Up Oduduwa Republic, Up Biafra, and the Up Republic of Niger Delta.

IPOB should also be on the lookout. What if police decide to attack a soft target in Lagos and blame IPOB for it. This would give them the opportunity to deal with IPOB lethally. So, IPOB should be careful.

Sean wrote:

Stay away from Lagos, a word is enough for the wise..keep laughing but it’s never funny ..you heard well

Zorro Wrote

IPOB has no business in Lagos or outside the South East, for that matter. I see the agents of the federal government planning to frame IPOB unjustly in order to discredit them and set them on a collision course with their south-west counterparts in order to put asunder any alliance for the secession agenda of the different groups of agitators. I advise IPOB to steer clear of violence in their agitation and stick to the non-violence approach.

Vanguard News Nigeria

