IPOB/MASSOB sit-at-home records unbelievable success in Onitsha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The sit-at-home protest ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB, recorded total compliance and success with all the residents of Onitsha and Nnewi and business outfits complying with the directive.

All business activities were shot down, all markets were under lock and key public and private Secondary and Primary Schools were shot down, government offices and banks were also not opened for business as they were under lock and key, Petrol and Gas filling stations were also not opened for business as streets and roads shops and artisans in both Onitsha and Nnewi shut for the day business when Vanguard moved round the cities.

All the roads leading into and exit of Onitsha, the commercial city, and those leading into and exit of Nnewi the industrial city of Anambra State were ghosts of themselves as residents stayed away in obedience to the Biafra groups directive.

The ever-busy Onitsha Enugu expressway of the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge leading to Awka, the Onitsha Owerri road expressway, leading to Owerri, the Nnewi Okigwe expressway, the Onitsha Asaba expressway from the Asaba end of the Niger Bridge were all ghost of themselves as no single vehicular movement was seen.

There was however presence of stern-looking Army and Navy at both ends of Niger Bridge Head and Oga junction by Atani road respectively, ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and orders by criminal elements.

Although the movement of people were restricted as soldiers ensured that people who unavoidably needed to move round, like journalists, doctors, nurses, and people on essential duties were asked to properly identify themselves before they were allowed to move to their respectives.

