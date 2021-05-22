Inter-Ministerial Projects: Gov Emmanuel inaugurates over ninety-five projects in Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawrence Ekong

No fewer than ninety-five intervention projects were on Thursday, inaugurated at Etinan, Nsit Ibom, and Nsit Ubium Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom by Governor Udom Emmanuel.Gov Emmanuel

The ceremonies which took place at three separate contact places including the Etinan Institute, for Etinan LGA, Government Primary School, Obo Ikot Ita for Nsit Ibom LGA and Commercial Secondary School, Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium LGA, featured the presentation of goodwill messages from the leaders of the benefitting communities as well as administrative heads of the affected institutions.

Represented at Etinan by his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Uko Udom (SAN), his Lands and Water Resources counterpart, Pastor Umoh Eno ( Nsit Ubium ), and his Hon. Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs, Mr. Amanam Nkanga ( Nsit Ibom ), Governor Emmanuel harped on the importance of qualitative education to the overall development of the state. He further urged parents to maximize the opportunities made available by the free and compulsory education policy of the state government to enroll their wards in schools.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to continue to improve on the welfare of the citizenry, Emmanuel also sued for the peaceful coexistence of all the citizens as a panacea for sustainable infrastructural development.

Speaking, the SSA to the Governor on Inter-ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee ( IMDLCC ), Mr. Samson Idiong stated that the construction/renovation of school facilities across the state were undertaken by his Committee in line with the state-of-emergency earlier declared by Governor Emmanuel as part of his effort to reposition the sector.

Mr. Idiong also assured that no part of the state would be left unattended to in the ongoing inauguration exercise, adding that all inter-ministerial projects initiated by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration would be completed and inaugurated on record time.

The ceremonies, according to programme made available by IMDLCC indicated that fifty-four projects were inaugurated at Etinan LGA, and twenty-one each for Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium respectively.

