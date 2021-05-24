Inter-ministerial projects: Gov Emmanuel inaugurates 39 more intervention projects in Akwa-Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

Recieves kudos for the reactivation of Akwa Oil Palm Industries

By Lawrence Ekong

Thirty-nine more inter-ministerial projects have been inauguted in Esit Eket and Udung Uko Local Government Areas by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The inauguration ceremonies, which happened earlier today Monday, were held separately at St Micheal Primary School, Eyo Nsek for Udung Uko and Union Technical College, Ikpa, for Esit Eket LGA , respectively.

Represented at both events by his Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, Governor Emmanuel harped on the importance of education as a veritable tool for social renaissance and human capital development.

In Udung Uko LGA, the Governor reiterated his commitment to continue to provide succour to the citizenry as encapsulated in his Completion Agenda.

Emphasised that no meaningful development would take place in a society where education is neglected and relegated to the background. He mentioned that the support of the local communities were needed to help the state mentain steady progress.

“Education is the bedrock of every development, and through qualitative education, our students would be able to activate their full potentials and also reach for their greatness,” he said.

The Governor, called on Udung Uko community leaders to ensure that projects and infrastructures sited in the area are not vandalised.

Also speaking, the Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP Elders Forum in Udung Uko, Elder Asuquo Idung, bored his mind on the reactivated classroom block, and said that the forum was happy with development . He further pledged the forum’s support to the Governor in his task of developing the state.

Similarly, at Union Technical College, Ikpa, in Esit Eket LGA, the Governor remarked that his administration was poised to deliver more live-touching projects to the people, thus solicited for their cooperation, especially in the area of security.

” There are so many projects that we are currently working on in Esit Eket LGA, and I can assure you that before the end this administration, we would deliver on those projects .”

” As long as you are part of the greater Akwa Ibom Project, more infrastructures would continue to come to your communities ,” Gov. Emmanuel said.

Speaking earlier, the political leader of Esit Eket, Elder Ben Udobia , used the occasion to thanked the Governor for including the area as one of the beneficiaries of inter-ministerial projects. He stated that the elders and people of Esit Eket would continue to support the Governor in all his political and developmental endeavours.

The elder statesman equally commended Governor Emmanuel for his commitment towards reactivating Akwa Oil Palm Industries, and further expressed hope that upon full reactivation, the industry would avail the youths enormous opportunities for gainful employment.

While recounting the challenges previously encountered by his peers in terms of adequate and conducive teaching and learning environment, the Senior Prefect of Union Technical College, Master Edet Ben, commended the Governor for providing the new classroom block, and added that the facilities would boost the confidence and morale of the students towards their attainment of academic excellence.

Responding, the Principal General of Union Technical College, Ikpa , Esit Eket, Mrs. Comfort Philips, appreciated the Governor’s benevolence, and particularly thanked him for the regular payment of WAEC fees for all SSS3 students across the state.

Mrs. Philips however, made a passionate appeal to the Governor to expedite actions for the award of contract for the electrification of the School in order to enable the students use the ICT center which she said is fully equipped but could not be put to an effective use because of the lack of power supply.

Meanwhile, a total of twenty four projects were Inaugurated and handed over to the people of Udung Uko LGA, while fifteen was inaugurated at Esit Eket LGA with six still under construction.

Highpoint of both events was the cutting of tapes to officially mark the handing over of both projects to their host communities.

