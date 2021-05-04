INSECURITY: Violence, bloodletting must stop ― Bishop Onah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Nigerians have been advised to constantly remember that violence and bloodletting cannot solve the nation’s problems.

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Most Rev. Professor Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, gave the advice in a telephone chat with Vanguard.

It was the considered opinion of the Catholic cleric that whether the citizens still believe in the existence of Nigeria as one nation or not, the current cycle of violence ravaging the country must stop.

His words: “Years of negligence, years of corruption and incompetence, years of nepotism, transformed the various beautiful gifts of the peoples, groups and ethnic tribes in Nigeria, into warring factions against one another.

“Now, it seems we have arrived at a level of intolerance of a war of everybody against everybody. Whether we still believe in the existence of Nigeria as one nation or we don’t, this cycle of violence must be stopped.

“The vicious circle of reprisal and revenge attacks, will not solve our problem. Whatever we perceive to be the problem of Nigeria, will not be solved by the guns.

“It will be solved by only a change of heart by all Nigerians because, we are all collectively responsible for the mess we have found ourselves in now, even though, some have greater responsibility.”

He appealed to those whom God has entrusted with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians, not to turn around and become the problem of the citizens. He said: “Christ has entrusted the power to shepherd the people in the civil society, in the country, nation, and state, to some people.

“These people, to whom God has entrusted the responsibility of protecting Nigerians, should not turn around and become the problem of Nigeria and kill and destroy Nigerians.

“Recently, because of the problem of insecurity in all the corners of the country, you will not blame anybody who may like to describe Nigeria as a failed state.”

Continuing, Bishop Onah appealed to Nigerians, to lay down their arms, pointing out that the citizens must learn to protect one another.

“We cannot survive without any form of government, no matter how corrupt it may be. Violence may seem convenient, but it is always more inconveniencing than the peaceful resolution of our disagreements”, Bishop Onah cautioned.

Vanguard News Nigeria

