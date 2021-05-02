Insecurity: Stop lamenting, use local vigilante to defend your people, S’East youth leaders tell Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has asked Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to recruit local vigilante in defense of the people of the state against the invading Fulani herdsmen and bandits instead of lamenting or endlessly waiting for the federal government.

COSEYL in a joint statement by its President, Hon. Goodluck Ibem; and Secretary General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, advised Ortom to “stop lamenting in front of national television when he should provide alternative means of protecting his people”.

According to the youth group, “it is very clear that the military and the police have failed woefully in their constitutional duties of protecting the people and something must be done which lamentation is not among the solutions to be proffered in solving the problem.”

The statement read in part: “Constant lamentation will not solve any problems for the governor but rather compound the problem.

“He is not the first governor to be attacked by the powers that be. Senator Chris Ngige was attacked, kidnapped and locked up in a toilet as a sitting governor of the state.

” He survived it and used the local vigilante as his private security and protection of the state. We are meant to learn from history and Ortom should learn from others.

“Benue has enough able and capable men who can serve in the vigilante of the state. With the turn of events in the state, the only security outfit that can serve the peoples interest is a local vigilante.

” This matter that must be handled urgently before Benue people are exterminated from the earth.

“We are happy that the governor has the necessary information showing the evil plot to wipe-out Benue indigenes by the Fulanis who wants to grab their land by force.

” It is time for the governor to use his security votes and other logistics at his disposal to protect the lives and properties of the Benue people. Indeed, the Benue people have suffered and something must be done to salvage the land of Benue.

“Benue is the food basket of the nation that has been supplying food to all parts of the country.

“The current hunger in the land is as a result of the wanton killings of Benue farmers on daily basis and the federal government is not bothered because the killers are kinsmen of the president and so the have the rights to carry AK47 and kill People any how at will.

“The Benue governor must act fast while the is still time. He should not forget that he is also a target. Enough said!”.

