Insecurity: South-East wants to be treated like other regions — Umahi

…we don’t want to secede as a people

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, stated that the South East region would like to be treated nicely like another geopolitical zone of the country.

The Governor who stated this when the AIG in charge of zone 9 headquarters, Umuahia paid him a courtesy call at the old Government House, Abakaliki, reaffirmed that the region was not part or in support of any secession move as it believes solely on the principle of one Nigeria.

“We do not want to secede as a people, we want to be treated nicely just like other regions and this is a fact.”

“Let me condemn very seriously the killing of security agencies. I have said it severally; burning of police stations. Yesterday INEC two offices in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government and even burning of a filling station that I owned. Before now, two days ago and attempted assassination of the Publicity Secretary of APC.

“Let me say, AIG that the nation Nigeria played into the hands of our restive youths because there were a number of demands they were making; there were agitations about the way the south-east is being treated at the national level and when those are repeated, then our people bought the impression that they are fighting for the welfare of our people,

“They are fighting for our security especially when people are few from this site to be promoted at the national level and are not promoted rightly or wrongly. When we are not giving the opportunity at the security hierarchy of the nation.

“So, the impression here is that we are not welcome here in Nigeria. It has given the Governors a very serious task with regard to this and I am sure security agencies know this because it seems a number of people especially those who are aggrieved with the government are tactically supporting them but we the Governors in south-east believe in one Nigeria where fairness, equity justice and fair play do take place.”

Earlier, AIG Ene Okon in charge of zone 9 assured the Governor of the readiness of the Police to ensure the protection of lives and properties within the South East region.

