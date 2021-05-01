Insecurity: Nigeria no longer a safe place to live, seek international help — Ondo workers tell Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Workers in Ondo state have lamented that the country was no longer a safe place to live, pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek international help without further delay.

They submitted that ” the traditional warfare method being used by our military is no longer fashionable and can never resolve the current spate of insecurity in the land.

Speaking at workers day celebration in Ondo state, the state chairman of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mrs Helen Odofin said that ” the level of insecurity of lives and properties in the nation has gotten to a height that one continues to wonder if the country has not completely failed.

” The innocent blood being shed on a daily basis and the high rate of these who have been rendered homeless is worrisome.

” We call on the Federal government to intensify effort to stem the tide of insecurity by embracing advanced technologies in fighting insurgency.

” We hasten to suggest that the President of the nation should seek help from international communities without delay by way of seeking support mercenaries.

On agitation for secession, Odofin called on political leaders to rise up to the occasion and stop the country’s drift to break up.

The chairman lauded the state government for not only engaging more workers but approved the promotion of deserving officers while many states are seeing the minimum wage as a financial burden.

Speaking in the same vein, the NLC state chairman Sunday Adeleye said that ” Nigeria, l am afraid to say is sliding into a state of anarchy where some elements in the name of bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen daily kidnap, pick up and kill innocent citizens unchecked is nothing short of an anarchical situation.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu speaking through his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye said his administration would continue to make workers welfare its topmost priority.

Akeredolu said ” Undoubtedly, in the last four years plus, we have displayed a total commitment to the welfare of our workers.

“We believe the workforce is the engine room of governance. We have placed a premium on sanitizing the civil service and depoliticizing the system.

“We have severed ties with the obnoxious practice that views all issues affecting the civil service from the prism of politics and ethnicity.

” Promotion and appointment of workers and Permanent Secretaries have been done as and when due, and on merit.

“We shall continue to pursue excellence and provide a good working environment so that the workforce will continue to function effectively”, the Governor said.

