Breaking News
Translate

Insecurity: Niger govt denies supplying food, weapons to bandits

On 12:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bandits

The Niger State Government has urged the general public to ignore and discontinue circulating false news concerning an Apache helicopter allegedly belonging to General Abdulsalam Abubakar that was allegedly brought down with supernatural powers.

The said helicopter was alleged to have been supplying materials to bandits, and as a result, irritated the locals who in turn supernaturally directed swarms of bees to cause it to crash in Arina village of Shiroro LGA.

Also read: Dare Adeboye: Osinbajo, Ogun Gov, CAN President among earliest callers at RCCG Camp

Describing the news as ridiculous to a laughable proportion and figment of an unimaginative character, the Commissioner of the state- Mohammed Sani Idris insists that upon deep investigation, the reports were discovered to be false and no such incidents occurred within the said vicinity.

According to the state government, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed that such persons responsible for frustrating efforts towards Peace and stability within the state be reported, traced, arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!