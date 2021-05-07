Insecurity in FCT: Police told us to have minimal activities on campus – Veritas Varsity VC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says schools in Abuja have started shutting down over fear of mass abduction of staff, students

By Luminous Jannamike

THE Vice-Chancellor of Veritas University Abuja, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, on Friday, said the police authorities told the management of the school during a security meeting that the tension in the nation’s capital over the presence of some unknown armed men were real.

And so, they should maintain minimal activities on campus in order to forestall mass abduction of students and staff of the Institution.

According to the VC, who featured as a guest on AIT’s breakfast show, Kakaaki, there have been in the past few days, sporadic shootings and kidnappings in Bwari Area Council where the university and the Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School were located.

He said, “A few days ago, there was a kidnapping incident that happened not too far from Veritas University. There was also an attempted kidnapping three days ago within Bwari. There are also stories about shootings closer to the Nigerian law school.

“All these incidents have heightened tension in the place. People believe something is happening. Of course, we also had a police intelligence report telling us the tracing of some unidentified armed men around the lower Usman dam. These things have indeed heightened tension in the place.

“So, we had a meeting with the police authorities and they are aware of the situation. Their advice was that we should have minimal activities in the university. A number of schools have started shutting down, because of this kind of advice.

“I have been in touch with a number of colleagues of mine. I mean; the Vice-Chancellors of universities within the periphery of Abuja, and everyone is really tensed.”

Ichoku added that the mounting fear of insecurity and uncertainty in the nation’s capital was part of the reason, the university asked the students to embark on compulsory holiday but resume for lectures online.

“We don’t want to bring in students into the place in the midst of uncertainty. We don’t want to take chances with our students.

“So, the key outcome of our meeting with security agencies is that people should be careful, more security conscious, and minimize presence in the universities and institutions. That is a simple way of saying: ‘Look, there are problems,” the VC argued.

Vanguard News Nigeria

