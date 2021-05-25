Insecurity: Ebonyi Govt denies alleged attempt to bomb school in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

…it is fake news

By Peter Okutu

EBONYI State Government, Tuesday described the news of a suicide bomber being killed in his own vest after attempt to bomb a school in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State failed as false.

The incident of how a policeman accidentally shot his colleague in front of the old Government House was also clarified by the State Government.

In a statement by Mr. Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the Governor, Media and Publicity stated that:

“My attention has been drawn to a news making the round in some section of the media that there was an explosion of a suicide bomb in Afikpo, Ebonyi State this afternoon.

“The above news is in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded. A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine.

“The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“The general public is, therefore, charged to disregard the fake news as it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists.

“Furthermore, Ebonyians and residents of Ebonyi State are reminded that generating and spreading of fake news aimed at causing panic in the state is actionable.”

