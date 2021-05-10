Insecurity: Don’t use official vehicles to work, Anambra tells political appointees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- FOLLOWING increasing insecurity across the country, the Anambra State government has asked its political appointees to stop using their official vehicles to work.

In a memo, which was circulated to ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Solo Chukwulobwlu however advised those who do not have private vehicles to be very careful while using their official cars.

The memo read: “All political appointees are advised to be vigilant and at alert. Hoodlums are on the loose to snatch government vehicles and use same for robbery and kidnapping purposes.

“All political appointees who are in possession of government vehicles are advised to use their private vehicles for now.

“In the case of no alternative car, please be vigilant and always retire home on time.”

Before the memo, many government officials no longer go to their offices for fear of being attacked by gunmen.

The resultant effect is that activities inn government offices are virtually grounded, while some of them claim that they are working from their homes.

A civil servant and a director in one of the ministries said yesterday that he had since stopped using his official vehicle to work because of the situation in the country.

“We have only one family car, which my wife was using, but because of the current insecurity, I have since parked my official car and now use our family car to work.

” My wife, who is also a civil servant uses public transport because she works outside the state capital where I work,” he said.

