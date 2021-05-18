Insecurity, COVID-19: Lagos sensitizes market leaders, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has advocated the need for security consciousness and sanitation in markets in the state.

Speaking at a One Day Seminar on Market Sanitation and Security For Market Leaders, on Tuesday, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, the second in its series, Dr. Sanwo-Olu stated that the measure s became expedient in view of the current COVID-19 pandenmic as well as security situation in the country.

READ ALSO UNILAG attracts N12 billion research grants

She advised market women in the State to take precautionary measures towards securing thier property in and around the market place, also mentioning that it is the responsibility of all traders and customers, to imbibe the culture of vigilance and report suspicious movements in and around the markets to the appropriate quarters.

She implored traders to comply with the state government’s laws on the restriction of motorcycles on restricted roads and advised them to embrace cleanliness of their environments to prevent possible outbreak of epidemic in markets.

She added that all market men and women should see it as a duty and responsibility in safeguarding the various market places where they operate amid COVID-19 pandenmic challenge.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, equally stressed the need for thorough sanitation of the various open and closed market spaces across the state.

According to her, “I will like to thank you all for making time out to attend this very important event. The first time we held it was in January 2020. It was supposed to have held since then, but sue to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was stalled. Today, thus, marks the 2nf in its series, and we hope that, barring any unforseen circumstances, we will hold it as and when due.

“The seminar was initially held in Alausa, Ikeja, but we thought it right to take the event to different locations by reaching out to the people more effectively., and that is why we are in Ikorodu today. I must say I am very impressed with Ikorodu with regards to the level of cleanliness I’m witnessing here today.

“Having said that, I just want to say each and everyone of us in the markets should be security conscious. The safety of the next person to us is as important as is our own safety. We must look out for each other. Also, sanitation is is of utmost importance.

“This will help prevent any outbreak of diseases and possible pandemics. Safety must be uppermost in our hearts, even as we ensure that all electrical outlets, plugs and sockets are properly attended to before we leave for home each day. Let us also remember that security is everybody’s business. We must always remember, as well, to be law abiding at all times,” she said.

Earlier, Commissioner of the Environment, Mr Tunji Bello, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Belinda Oyeneye, advised market women to ensure they improve on personal hygiene and ensure that the market environment is clean at all times.

She also talked about sorting of dirt and various refuse in the market, which has now become money spinning, stressing that the ‘Waste to Wealth initiative’ by the state government, is on course and everyone must leverage on the initiative.

Also, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, said that the theme of the seminar was apt and reiterated the commitment of the present administration to ensuring security of life and property in Lagos markets.

The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, who commended the Ikorodu Division for being the cleanest in the State, implored traders to desist from placing waste bins at market entrances and encouraged them to adopt the ‘Waste to Wealth initiative’, noting that the state government is now making fertilizer with waste.

Kindly Share This Story: