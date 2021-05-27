Insecurity: Consolidate on successes recorded so far, APC charges new Army Chief

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice and appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff COAS, charging him to consolidate on the successes recorded so far against insecurity.

“On behalf of the National Chairman of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni, we urge the new Chief of Army Staff to consolidate on the successes recorded by the military in tackling all security threats in the country”, the party said in a statement Thursday evening.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in the statement said this could be achieved and deepened sustainably through increased collaboration among the security services and communities.

He said! “More vigilance and increased cooperation and support through sharing information can pave way for faster mopping up the remnants of the insurgents and ending banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country.

“The APC notes with satisfaction that the President Buhari-led administration has prioritized the provision of more and advanced equipment for the armed forces which has enhanced their operational capability against elements posing threats to the country’s internal security.

“A battlefield commander with considerable experience, Major General Farouk Yahaya will as Chief of Army Staff, lead a thoroughly professional, adequately equipped and highly motivated officers and troops in their duty of protecting the territorial integrity of our country.

“We are confident that the new Chief of Army Staff will repose the President’s confidence in him by doing everything to stem the tide of insecurity. The success of the military is our collective success as a party and nation.

“The APC as an institution congratulates the new Chief of Army Staff and wish him success in his new, important and strategic national assignment”.

