INSECURITY: Buhari talking about symptoms, signs of diseased Nation ― Nnamani

By Olayinka Ajayi

The former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has berated the claim of some people deliberately behind the lingering insecurity across the nation.

The Senator who reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s admonition of local leaders to call Waring youths in their areas to order.

Speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Television, ‘All out Politics’, Sen. Nnamani who itemized six basic areas as the foundation of the nation’s ordeal maintained that if the problems are not attended to, Nigeria will continue to wallow in crisis.

According to the former governor: ” I will like to look at it from the angle of symptoms and signs of a diseased complexity of a nation.

“The foundational problem of Nigeria has to do with six itemized areas: one: is poverty, two: is national transformation, three: is the youth board (the demographic changes) four: is critical infrastructure, five, is gap crisis, and six, is failed expectation framework.

” So whichever way you choose to look at it, it represents the six areas of a disease state of Nigeria”.

Asked his thoughts on people frustrating efforts of government, he added: ” I wouldn’t agree that there are people frustrating the efforts of government however it’s doesn’t mean there are not people who engaged in antisocial activities. All I am saying is that the basis of the problem is economic inequality. when you have a massive inequality, this breeds social ills. I believe people are fighting for space under the sun, trying to survive. So I believe what he’s talking about is a society that is not at rest.” Nnamani stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

