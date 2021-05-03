Insecurity: Bauchi govt raises alarm over influx of displaced persons

Kindly Share This Story:

… says bandits attacked security mast in Gamawa

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State government has raised a security alarm following an attack on MTN communication mast in Gamawa local government area of the State by suspected Boko Haram members last, a threat which the State government suspects to be a fallout of the attack on Geidam, Yobe State by members of Boko Haram.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Sabiu Baba in a press conference on Monday, a security meeting was held with heads of security agencies and traditional rulers to discuss the attack in Geidam, Yobe, and its implications in neighboring Bauchi State.

“Today, we had a meeting to discuss the crisis caused by Boko Haram in Geidam and its implications in Bauchi. Bauchi state is sharing border in four local government areas, namely Zaki, Dambam, Gamawa and Darazo. The implication of what happened in Geidam is that there is a lot of influx people moving into Bauchi state from Yobe.

“Of course, that is putting a lot of strain on our facilities and considering the kind of movement from the outcome of Boko Haram activity, the security implication is also very high. The meeting today was to examine the implication of that (Boko Haram activity in Geidam), and plan for how to contain it from the Bauchi side.

“Therefore, the government held a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Director Department of State Service, Commandant of Civil Defense, Brigade Commander and the Head of Air Force in Bauchi.

“They all assured to give maximum cooperation in our attempt to have a joint patrol. Of course, security is the responsibility of all of us. We do not expect that the security agencies alone will do the work, so all hands will be on deck, including our traditional institution and religious groups,” he said.

The SSG further appealed to residents to report strange fellows to the authorities for profiling in order to avoid security breach in the State.

“It is expected that we continue to profile whoever is coming to Bauchi state. I can tell you that some people come in with weapons, and it is the profiling that will help us stem that type of problem. Apart from that, any criminal activity that is noticed among us should be promptly reported to the security agencies.

Recently, an MTN facility in Gamawa local government area was attacked by criminal element. And as we know, such things are usually done by criminal elements in an attempt to make security impossible in that area.

“That threat has been identified and the culprits have been apprehended and the properties have been recovered. Those bad eggs that have already settled, we are sensitising our people to report anybody that they are not very comfortable with.

“The state government will ensure that the joint operations of the security agencies will be intensified particularly air surveillance around the affected LGAs. Some bandits have been arrested for vandalizing the MTN installation in Gamawa LGA with the intention of blocking communication in the area in preparation for attack.

“As for those that are displaced persons, government officials will identify them in order to provide relief materials for their well-being because government will not just watch them suffer. The gateway LGAs are Gamawa, Dambam, and Zaki which are sharing boundaries with Yobe state and close to the seized Geidam by Boko Haram terrorists” he added

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi Command, Abiodun Alabi who expressed his support for the joint operation, noted that five suspected bandits in the botched MTN operation have been arrested and currently undergoing interrogation at the Command headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

