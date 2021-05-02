Insecurity: APC taunts PDP over connivance with terrorists, says investigations ongoing to nail sponsors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has disclosed ongoing high-level investigations to unravel those behind the growing wave of terrorism and other violent crimes across the country, expressing hope that at the end of the probe, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP would not be found to be sponsoring destabilizing elements ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC stated this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement issued by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

APC was reacting to a statement by the PDP after its national caucus at the weekend to the effect that the country was fast descending into anarchy and that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has no solutions having been overwhelmed by the demands of governance.

It said it has taken note of the communique issued by governors of the PDP on recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country, and that the party and government definitely share concerns of well-meaning Nigerians, including PDP governors.

According to the ruling party, President Buhari will achieve quick, lasting solutions to insecurity.

Also read:

It said; “While high-level investigations are ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents, President Buhari has already given marching orders to our security services to check the security incidents.

“We pray the investigations should not reveal conspiracies by the opposition to weaken the government in furtherance of their desperate 2023 aspirations”.

APC however declared that, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to end the recent security incidents.

“We urge stakeholders and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation. At a time like this, our duty to our nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colourations.

“As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP Governors should know that divisive rhetorics can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing.

“We are however confident that our PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders will cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents”, APC added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: