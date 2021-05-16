Insecurity: 218 deceased, injured Prison officers get N154.57m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Haliru Nababa has approved the payment of about N154.57 million to 218 personnel who were either killed or injured in the line of duty.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja said the sum of N70. 24 million would go to the families of 57 officers who died in active service while 161 others are to receive a total of N84.32 million as a refund of medical bills and retirement benefits.

He said the Service, through its Corrections Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS), maintains a platform designed to provide immediate financial succour to members or their families in times of need, adding that the concept was established to mitigate the occupational hazards and risks associated with management of inmates.

The Corrections boss while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes, charged serving personnel to brace up for the emerging security challenges confronting the Service.

He noted that the Service has a duty to provide a secure environment for those committed to its care as well as protect the society from felons.

“Therefore, all available material and intellectual resources must be deployed to checkmate the menace and make custodial centres inviolable.

“Payment from CWIS has always provided financial stability and resilience for staff pending the maturity of other government statutory benefits for civil servants who disengage from active service either through retirement, death or permanent disability including a refund of medical expenses”, the statement added.

