INEC converts 1187 voting point to polling units in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has converted 1189 voting points to polling units and relocated them to a suitable place across the 17 local government area in Enugu state to improve citizen’s access during election.

The National Commissioner, South East and Chairman of Election Operations and Logistics committee, Prof Okechukwu Ibeanu during INEC meeting/engagement with stakeholders on “Expanding Voter Access to Polling Units”, said the commission converted the voting units to increase participation of voters during election.

While blaming the low turnout of voters during election to poor polling units, he disclosed that the earlier polling units of 2,958 in Enugu has been increased to 4,145 polling units with the addition of 1187 to create access to polling units for voters.

Prof Ibeanu said the creation of the new polling units was in line with section 49 of the electoral act which says that the commission shall create polling units and allocate voters to them.

He narrated that “efforts to create the polling units failed in the past because the stakeholders felt behind, thus, in doing this again, the Commission created a document to engage the stakeholders.

“In over 25 years ago, the number of polling units remained the same while the population of Enugu State have increased and more autonomous community have emerged. We found it necessary to create more polling units to improve the participation of electorate. If you have a right to vote and you don’t have a place to vote, it is like you don’t have a right.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Resident Electoral commissioner, INEC, Enugu, Chief Emeka Ononamadu, disclosed that INEC has increased polling unit to ensure increased access and improved participation.

He however, seeks the partnership of traditional rulers, President Generals and other stakeholders in all communities to protect the electoral facilities to avoid reoccurrence of what happened in Akwa Ibom and Abia states respectively.

“We are gathered here today to unveil the extent that INEC has gone to ensure that voters in Enugu and Nigeria in general have improved access to polling units through the conversion of existing voting points to Polling Units. This we hope will lead to improved participation during elections. You will recall that in the 2019 general election Enugu state recorded less than 40% voter participation, which was partly blamed on citizens difficulty to access polling units.

“Before the commencement of CVR in 2017, the total number of Registered voters in Enugu was

1,429.231 and the number of polling units are 2,958. After the CVR the total number of registered voters went up to 1,944,016 while the number of polling units remained the same after additional 514,785 voters were registered. but to make access easier for voters, the Commission introduced voting points which were located in the same vicinity and did not do much in decongesting the areas with high population of registered voters.

“Now, the Commission is giving autonomy to 1187 existing Voting Points by converting them into additional 1187 Polling Units and relocating them to suitable places that will improve citizens access to polling units during elections. This will bring the total number of puling units in Enugu to 4,145. Let me use this opportunity to seek the partnership of traditional leaders and President General in protecting INEC facilities in Enugu to prevent attacks on INEC facilities as has

Deen recently observed in Akwa Ibom and Abia”, He said.

Also, reacting to the presentation, the Enugu state chairman council of traditional rulers, Prof Lawrence Agubuzu commended the National commissioner for creating more polling units, stressing that Enugu state needs more polling unit to solve voter apathy.

