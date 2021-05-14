Implementing pro-athlete routines into an entrepreneur lifestyle with Eric Janicki

Kindly Share This Story:

The online fitness and health program Faction Training is right on its path to become a multi-million dollar franchise. In an industry that seems full of competition, Hollywood coach Janicki and his team are differentiating through attention and approach.

Within a year of its advent in 2020, Faction Training has grown into a $600K company and it is steadily moving to be a multi-million within this year. Eric Janicki is already planning on expanding the chains, experts and quality of the services. But who is the man behind the success story, that so many others tried and failed?

Getting into lifting and sports before the age of 10 year, Eric Janicki was a three varsity athlete during his college time. Later, he worked at Merrill Lynch and joined AllianceBernstein Global Wealth Management post-graduation. His knack for the financial sector with analysis and investment lead him to an equally successful career.

However, fitness had always been an integral part of his life. While he helped friends achieve goals, he realized his passion for personal training. Shortly after Janicki would have his license and go all in – quickly becoming one of the highest demanded personal trainers in Hollywood.

Given his background, Eric always wanted to start his business, take things to a bigger stage. And though the market had been saturated by online fitness programs and bloggers in recent years, the adversities of the last year pushed him towards launching Faction Training. A boutique platform, a new level of quality in the field, with a different and holistic approach.

Get Into The Shoe Of Your Clients

As a rising entrepreneur, Eric was well-aware of the challenges top performers and business people are facing every day. It can be the lack of time to create healthy routines and habits, whether that’s nutrition, sleep or the actual exercises. Faction Training specifically makes it possible for business owners and budding entrepreneurs to find a platform to redefine their lifestyles. Changes are implemented into the existing lifestyle and sparking a shift of self-awareness in the client. Contrary to cookie-cutter programs, that would give 17 year old male students the same advice as they’d supply to the 35 year old business woman with 4 companies, the program is clearly build as a personal training that emphasizes ‘personal’.

