Imo will be best planned city in Nigeria, says Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reaffirmed his determination to correct all illegal and fraudulent alterations of the original Owerri Master Plan, promising that his government will work to ensure that the State is the best planned in Nigeria.

Receiving the National Executive of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners on a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri, the Governor expressed his readiness to bring in place a Master Plan that will not only act as a road map for all development but encourage and guide investment to stimulate economy, create jobs and bring prosperity to Imo State.

He informed members of the NITP that his administration understands clearly the importance of physical planning to development, hence he is prepared to do his best to encourage critical stakeholders in the sector to ensure that Imo State is physically planned and organized, from the rural to the zonal and the urban centres.

The Governor expressed his readiness to partner with NITP, urging Imo Town Planners to be ready to work for Imo State.

He assured that his administration will collaborate with them in raising awareness towards making Imo people understand the need to do things the way other people all over the world do them to achieve success.

The Governor, therefore, charged the State Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners to coordinate his colleagues towards forming a partnership with the Government that would not only restore and review Imo State Plan, starting from Owerri Master Plan up to the rural places, but “be ready to create a document that will be called a Vision Document that will guide social and physical development in Imo State.”

Governor Uzodimma who took note of the calibre of Town Planners of Imo State origin assured that Imo will be the most planned state in Nigeria.

He further promised to support the Institute by bringing their intentions on national planning to the attention of the Federal Government and that of the Governor’s Forum.

In his address earlier, the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Toyin Ayinde explained that NITP is a professional association of those trained in the art and science of bringing order and creating functional and sustainable cities and communities to ultimately guide growth and development of human settlements.

He said that their visit was to appreciate the Governor’s belief in Nigeria and his passion for development of it’s potentials and to seek the Governor’s collaboration in raising the awareness for the Town Planning profession “and the orderly development of our human settlements.”

He added: “And to seek for NITP collaboration with the office of the Governor to enhance the role of physical planning in Imo State and thus achieve Goal 11 of the Agenda 2030, Sustainable Cities and Settlements.”

Ayinde emphasized that Physical Planning is the bedrock to beautiful development, adding that true Town Planning is answer to good governance.

He therefore reiterated the need for Master Plans comprising City Plans, Town Plans and Village Plans as a necessity for genuine development of Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria

