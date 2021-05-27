Imo govt links attacks to criminals granted amnesty by Ex-governor

Kindly Share This Story:

…Asks Parents to hold back their children

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government yesterday accused some persons alleged to be criminals granted amnesty by a former governor of the state, for the pockets of attacks, sporadic shootings to causing panic in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while answering questions on how hoodlums in military, police uniforms shot dead a police officer at the back of Imo state University, IMSU.

He said that the said criminals have military and police uniforms to carry out their actions.

He said: “We have a situation where a former governor of this state for instance granted amnesty to criminals and these people have the capacity of anything and you also know that they have military and police uniforms.

“So they can go on the disguise of military and police uniforms and to in essence cause further panic. So, there is absolutely no guarantee those people are not criminals. They have vowed to make the state ungovernable.

Also read:

He also called on the people of the state to disregard the rumour of shoot-at-side order that it was the handiwork of the enemies of the state, just as the government pleaded with parents to hold back their form being used to organize a violent protest in the state.

He said among other things, “It’s unfortunate that while His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma, the executive Governor of Imo State is working round the clock in concert with the federal government and security agencies to contain the recent security breaches, those who had vowed to make the state ungovernable are not relenting in their demonic quest to derail the progress of the state.

“Just when the government has successfully brought back the state to normalcy, these vicious enemies have contrived another rumour to the effect that security agents have been instructed to shoot and kill Imo youths extra judicially. Based on this satanic unfounded rumour, this group has gone ahead to incite Imo youths to embark on a violent demonstration against the government.

“It is said that some reports by the conventional media help to stoke this ember of discord. I just read an online media report from the platform of national media that the police in Imo State have arrested 107 youths and clamped them in prison. There is no truth in this report and the police have promptly denied the same. It is such false reports that inflame the polity and consequently facilitate the hatched job of those putting the youths together for protests. This is not fair.”

He pointed out that, “There is no iota of truth in the aforementioned rumour being peddled by these enemies of the state. If anything, it is an avenue contrived to precipitate another crisis in the state with our dear youths mindlessly sacrificed as collateral damages.

“While it is true that the police high command made some statements on how to contain the security threats in the South East and South-South, they had since Clarified the matter that only criminals have something to worry regarding thee arrangements. In other words, those who are innocent and law-abiding have nothing to fear.”

He also called on the parents in the state, “I am therefore using this medium to appeal to our parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards against any form of demonstration in this volatile time. Those who are stoking the embers of this crisis would not put forward their children to be part of the battle. That is why my fellow parents should not allow their children to be Cannon fodder in a purely mindless matter.

“Let me also use this opportunity to make it clear that Imo people should ignore the messages making the rounds in the social media, asking people to stay at home on Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th respectively. Imo people and residents should disregard these messages as they have no consequence whatsoever.

“They should go about their normal businesses without any fear of molestation. Let our people rest assured that the government has put all necessary security measures in place to ensure the safety and freedom of movement of all Imo people on these dates and after.

“Once again, the government has not given any order for either the arrest or killing of innocent Imo youths. So law-abiding citizens should go about their legitimate businesses without any fear or panic. They should ignore the obnoxious rumour intended by mischief makers to precipitate anarchy in our state,” Uzodimma said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: