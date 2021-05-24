Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says we’ll crush anyone that attempts to attack Imo again

…Delta monarchs say ban, restructuring, panacea for unity, peace

…Again, gunmen attack another Ebonyi Police station, kill 2 persons

By Festus Ahon & Peter Okutu

DELTA State Traditional Rulers Council, has declared its support for Southern governors’ decision on ban of open grazing of cattle in the region and other resolutions in the Asaba meeting.

The traditional rulers in an 8-point communique at the end of their meeting, insisted that restructuring and ban on open grazing was the panacea to continued unity and peaceful co existence among Nigerians.

This came as no fewer than two persons were reportedly killed, yesterday morning as gunmen attacked another police station in Ebonyi State.

The 20 gunmen attacked Ugbuodo police divisional headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

Reading the 8-point communiqué, Chairman of the Council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, flanked by 1st Vice Chairman, General Felix Mujakpuero, Orhue 1, retd, and 2nd Vice Chairman, Pere Kalanama V111, said the nation’s democracy was being threatened by insecurity.

Enjoining the political class and government to rise in defence of democracy, the Royal fathers called on communities across the state, particularly youths to be more responsive in the defence of public property in their localities.

“We admonish those involved in attacks on police formations, critical assets, government institutions and defenseless individuals to put an end to such ignoble acts forthwith in the interest of humanity.

“We encourage all Deltans to be vigilant at all times against terrorism, banditry, vandalism and other vestiges of crime in their immediate environment.

“We sue for regular interface with local government chairmen in the collective effort to build and sustain an enduring peace and stability in the society,” the monarchs said in the communique.

They condoled with the family of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli and prayed for peace to return to the kingdom.

Gunmen attack another Ebonyi Police station, kill two persons

Meanwhile, gunmen early yesterday, stormed Ugbuodo police divisional headquarters, engaging the Policemen on duty in a shootout during which one police officer was killed.

It was gathered that one of the gunmen was also killed by the policemen who repelled the hoodlums.

One AK 47 rifle was recovered from the slain gunman. State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abakaliki.

READ ALSO:

Spokesperson of Ebonyi State police command, Loveth Odah, added in a statement that the slain police officer was a mobile policeman on duty.

The statement read: “At 1200hrs, hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus numbering about 20, some came on foot through the back fence, attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, and immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty.

“But they were swiftly challenged and repelled back. In the gun battle that ensued, one of the attackers was killed, his AK47 rifle, GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries. However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.”

The spokesperson said the state police boss had visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

During the visit, the Commissioner of Police ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums.

We’ll crush anyone that attempts to attack Imo again —Uzodimma

In a similar development, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has asked residents to ignore rumours of a planned attack, warning that his administration would crush anyone attempting to attack Imo people again.

He described reports making rounds that hoodlums were targeting some institutions and government facilities in the state as unfounded.

“Imo people and residents should go about their businesses without fear of molestation or harassment. What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again.

“We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again. Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums and perpetrators of violence who have sworn to make the State ungovernable,” Uzodimma said in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Oguwike Nwachuku.

Speaking after a church service at Government House Chaplaincy in Owerri, Governor Uzodimma said such rumours were designed to put fears in the mind of Imo people and assured them that no such thing would happen.

He also seized the opportunity to reiterate his earlier stand that those perpetrating the violence and evil are mostly not Igbo people but hired machinery, insisting that the government under his watch will not allow those who visited mayhem on the people to operate again in the state.

Uzodinma reiterated that over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past had been arrested and undergoing trials in the courts, adding, “the good thing there is that over 70 percent of them are not Igbos.”

While enjoining Imo citizens to “feel free so long as you are not a criminal,” Uzodinma advised those planning to visit the state with any form of violence to have a rethink as “government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: