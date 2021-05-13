Breaking News
I’ll protect identity, interest of Okpe Union – Prof Natufe

Is the heavenly reward no longer worth waiting for?An aspirant to the position of President of Okpe Union, Prof Igho Natufe, has promised to protect Okpe interest and identity if elected at the forthcoming Okpe Union election.

He also pledged to offer selfless leadership in order to promote the development of Okpe nation.

Natufe, an indigene of Etamua Quarters in Sapale, was the founding President, Okpe Union, North America.

A statement by his campaign committee, described him as a seasoned teacher, renowned scholar, sound policy analyst, experienced administrator and consensus builder.

According to the statement, Okpe Union needs a strong voice to articulate and promote Okpe interest and identity in a multiethnic Delta State and Nigeria, a strong leadership and dedicated leader.

Natufe is a professor of Political Science, Institute for African Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow.

He is also a former Secretary of Okpe Voters’ Mobilisation Committee established by the Orodje  of Okpe.

The election would hold on May 15, 2021, at Okpe House, Moshalese, Obalende, Lagos.

