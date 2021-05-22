IGP Mourn’s Late COAS, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Others

Kindly Share This Story:

**Describes him as an excellent partner in the fight against insecurity

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba has condoled with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Armed Forces, families and friends of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, other military officers and crew, who died in an unfortunate air-mishap while on national assignment on Friday, 21st May, 2021.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said, “The IGP is saddened by the fact that the late COAS died while on a patriotic mission to advance the course of peace and save the lives of others.

“In his tribute to the late COAS, the IGP described him as “an exceptional military strategist, a friend of inestimable value, and an excellent partner in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country”.

“The IGP noted that the late COAS represented “the best in the military tradition of courage, forthrightness, discipline, professional excellence, passion for national service, and strategic leadership”.

“The IGP acknowledged that the death of Lt. Gen. Attahiru is even more painful given the equally highly-loyal, promising and professionally excellent officers, whose lights were eternally dimmed along with him in the ill-fated flight.

“This is in addition to the reality that he left a nation he so much loved at a time his experience and service are most critical to our nation’s stability.

“The IGP urged the members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, particularly the officers and men of the Nigerian Army, not to allow the tragic incident to dampen their morale, but to remain focused in the collective quests at restoring law and order in the country, as that will be the most befitting honour and memorial we can collectively give to the late General and the other fallen heroes.”

