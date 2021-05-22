Igbo heritage: Chukwudum Okeke launches ‘Embers of Tradition’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

“Embers of Tradition”, the debut novel of Chukwudum Okeke was on Wednesday May 19, 2021, launched to a global audience on a digital space. The 318-page attention-arresting book that reminiscences “Things Fall Apart”, by late literary legend, Professor Chinualumogu Achebe, is structured around some of the old traditions of the Igbo people of South-Eastern Nigeria.

The work of fiction explores the effects of colonisation on the culture of the Igbo through the eyes of the protagonist- Nweke’s family.

The book launch featured a rather long reading session smartly spiced with robust conversations around the very enriching piece laced with Igbo proverbs, archaic names and deep rooted Igbo tradition, jettisoned for modern day religions.

The portions read by the author exposed the cultural discrepancy between Nweke and his son; a situation he noted, still trails people till date. Nweke’s relationship with his gods as well as his son is revealed as a way of life which is not alien in today’s world. “We know our relationship with our children who think sometimes that we are archaic”, the author said.

Chukwudum Okeke, a Nigerian-American Education Consultant, and a twin, who was almost a victim of an asinine extremism of culture, said that to ensure authenticity of content, he consulted with older people back home in Nigeria.

“As a matter of fact, as I was writing this book, I don’t want to put any falsehood on a book that if you publish, you can’t take it back. So, many times, I consulted with old people back home for the things I was not very sure of because some of the things here are older than me. I’m sure Ichie Onyeogadilinma can confirm whether these cultural practices are true or false”, the author explained.

On why he decided to publish a book with archaic cultural content in a modern era, Okeke said, “First of all, the Igbo people are very controversial, even in America here there’s what they call ‘Igbo Landing’. I think it’s in Georgia. It’s about slaves revolting against their captors and in the process, drowning themselves and their captors.

The place is a tourist attraction in the US. Also in Virginia, they have Igbo village; it is like living in the old Igbo land here in America. So among all Africa people, Igbo people are most controversial. In those days, the Igbo who were known as ‘Eboe’, were very hardworking so, they were much sort after by the slave owners who needed to make profit. They are also reliable. So I was trying to bring out some of the characteristics of the Igbo”.

Okeke further described Igbo people as very industrious and highly innovative. “The Igbo are very enterprising and usually accept their children who succeed. There’s a cultural lesson the book attempts to expose which is that no culture is superior to the other; it’s just a way of life”.

In other words, ‘Embers of Tradition’, tries to reflect some cultural issues still relevant till date; for instance, the problem of generational gap between Nweke and his son which still exists till today.

Corroborating the author’s stance on the relevance of the book, the anchorman of the book launch, Dr Bertram Okpokwasili (Ichie Onyeogadilinma) said, “If some of these things are not constantly before us, we will forget what it used to be; I mean before Christians showed up. I can see among the attendees of this meeting, three individuals born as twins, they were lucky otherwise, they wouldn’t be here with us today”, stressing that the author wouldn’t have been alive if the culture was not abolished.

“As strange as they may sound, the young ones need to read and understand what it used to be”, he said, pointing out that the book also brings out advantages of the coming of the missionaries who were instrumental to abolition of deadly traditions such as the killing of twins and sacredness of the Python.

Also a guest corroborated the relevance of the book noting that a place in Madagascar is still killing twins and so, they can learn from the book that those of us that ended the culture of killing twins are doing okay.

Vanguard News Nigeria

