Igbo-Eze South Council boss, Alor-Agu community laud Foundation over development

By Ikechukwu Odu

The chairman of Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Andy Omeje, and the people of Alor-Agu community, yesterday, lauded ‘Nwanne Di Na Mba Foundation’ for bringing development projects to the council area.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Foundation, Comrade Obiora Omeje, through the Foundation, flagged-off the grading of Nike-Imiliki Road in Alor-Agu community to open up the area for more Socio-economic engagements.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the local government boss said the gesture by the Foundation has demonstrated the fact that community development should not be left in the hands of the governments alone.

The chairman who was represented in the event by his Chief of Staff, Ikechukwu Ugwu, called on other philanthropists in the local government to join hands in attracting more projects to their respective communities. He added that the council administration would support the Foundation to bring more development projects to Alor-Agu community.

Some of the community members, including a retired Superintendent of Police, Fidelis Eze, and Mrs. Alice Chigboo, expressed their happiness to the Foundation.

Mrs. Chigboo in her remarks said that the development project was the first of its kind in the community, adding that it would rejuvenate economic activities and help rural farmers in moving their produce to the cities.

While making his speech during the flag-off ceremony, Comrade Omeje, who is also a human rights activist, said his Foundation is focused on sustainable development in rural areas.

He also said “Since the inauguration of our Foundation, we have made tremendous strides. We have vigorously and with bull-dog tenacity of purpose, pursued the objectives of human empowerment, education, anti-graft, ethics, judicial responsibility, good governance and democracy within and outside Enugu State.

“In the area of human empowerment, we have provided jobs to a few; we have assisted some in getting employment by making appropriate recommendations to those who can help. We have helped not less than ten (10) persons to acquire one skill or the other across the country in different fields.

“I am pleased to announce that a major goal of the foundation started with the grading of Nike-Imiliki road in Alor-Agu, where the Foundation carried out an expansion of the road linking Alor-Agu (here) in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, and Aguibeje, an adjacent community situated in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area. This road is an ancient pedestrian earthen road, which served as the shortest route for Alor-Agu people to access drinking water from Obirikama stream in Aguibeje for several decades. The rehabilitation of this road will drastically improve the communal relationship between these two communities and also improve the commercial activities between the two local government areas as it will reduce over 4km that the people of the two communities plied before now when using vehicles.

“We are optimistic that apart from this road increasing smooth access to road networks in the two communities, it will also encourage farming activities in the areas. Furthermore, it will pave the way for higher availability of farm inputs and outputs at lower costs and pave the way for more access to social amenities. This road will significantly improve peaceful coexistence and a sense of belonging.”

While lauding the Foundation for the development initiate, an Ekiti State born activist, Comrade Ariyo Dare Atoye, said that a president of Nigeria from Igbo extraction in 2023 will address the injustice and marginalisation visited on the South East by previous administration in the country.

Comrade Atoye added that the Igbo ingenuity will unlock the economic potentials of Nigeria to engender equitable development of the regions in the country.

