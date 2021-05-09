Breaking News
‘ICTSI not owned by Dangote group of companies’

The claim that International Container Terminal Services Inc, ICTSI,  is a proxy company of the Dangote group has been dismissed.

An online newspaper had reported that suspended Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA,  Hadiza Bala Usman,  had awarded some coastline terminals,  formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services, INTEL, in Onne Port Complex,  River State,  to “Dangote through a proxy company, International Container Terminal Services,  ICTS,  Nigeria Limited.’

But ICTSI in a statement by its Senior Vice President, Hans-Ole Madden, said it is a Philippine publicly listed independent company, adding that it is not owned by Dangote group of companies.

The statement reads:”We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) is a Philippine publicly listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents.

ICTSI ranks as the Top-10 port operator in the world. “Details about our ownership and financial statement can be found on www.ictsi.com.

ICTSI is not owned  or in any way is affiliated with the Dangote group of companies. ”

