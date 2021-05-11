Breaking News
Ibom ICON Hotel sets to connect Ibom Golf Course to International Calendar

Gilbert Thinji, Head of Operations, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort; Adetope Kayode, Chief Executive Officer, ICON Hotels & Resorts Nigeria; Mary Beth Leonard, United States Ambassador to Nigeria and Charles Muia, General Manager IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort during a visit to the hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, recently.

By Nimot Otori

The Management of the Ibom ICON Hotel Resorts has promised to connect Ibom Golf Course to the international golf calendar General Manager, Ibom ICON Hotel Resorts, Mr Charles Muia, who disclosed this recently said “The Ibom Icon Golf course is a world-class edifice with lush greens fields and 18-hole golf points which creates the right atmosphere, for the most challenging, memorable golfing experience.

“Our objective in the coming months and years is to connect the Golf Course to international almanack and also host international tournaments”.

Explaining the importance of golf, the General Manager believed that with regular golf tournaments, visitors within and outside the country will come to the state and patronize the IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resorts.

Muia added that the hotel is currently training its staff across all departments to further raise the standard of quality service at the hotel, adding that the new management is experienced and qualified personnel.

He noted that the new management wants to be very specific when it comes to environmental conservation, culture and issues of the community noting that delivering quality services is their core objectives. This is evident as the hotel is currently recording good business activity which is increasing by the day.

