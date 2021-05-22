Ibom Air takes delivery of two new Airbus A220 aircraft soon

Kindly Share This Story:

…signs codeshare alliance with Dana Air

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

NIGERIAN Airline, owned by Akwa Ibom State government, Ibom Air, has concluded arrangement to take delivery of two brand new Airbus A220 aircraft this month, bringing the number of aircraft in the fleet to seven.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, disclosed this on Friday, during the ceremony of the signing of “Dana-Ibom Air Alliance”, the first-ever domestic airline codeshare agreement at the Corporate headquarters of Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport Uyo.

Uriesi also disclosed that Ibom Air which operates multiple daily flights between Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu would be launching the Port Harcourt destination from June, 7, 2021.

He explained the partnership affords a business arrangement whereby both Ibom Air and Dana Air would jointly offer flights to common destinations, while operating services to destinations that are not within each airline’s regular routes.

His words, “The alliance will offer increased frequencies into common destinations as well as codeshare flights into destinations each airline does not operate into, providing more options for passengers and business retention for both airlines. With the initiation of this business alliance, both airlines have embraced a key global best practice.

“At Ibom Air, our business model and unwavering commitment remains schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service. Hence, we are constantly on the lookout for better and more effective ways to serve our customers.

“Having commenced operations in June 2019 using CRJ900 aircraft, additional two brand new Airbus A220 aircraft will be joining the fleet this month, bringing the number of aircraft in the fleet to seven (7) and making it one of Nigeria’s fastest growing airlines. Ibom Air has delivered a consistent average of 95% schedule reliability and on-time performance since its inception”

In his remarks , the Accountable Manager /COO of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo described the Domestic Airlines full codeshare agreement entered by both Airlines as the first of its kind in the country.

”This discussion started about a year ago and we are happy to be here today, formalising it. This is the first of its kind for domestic airlines in Nigeria and a huge step in the right direction for both Dana Air and Ibom Air.

”It is a partnership for sustainable growth, and connectivity for the flying public as Ibom Air passengers can now fly Dana Air to Owerri and all other Dana Air destinations while our guests can now fly to Calabar, Uyo and other Ibom Air destinations.

”Dana Air, like Ibom Air, is committed to the growth of the aviation industry and both airlines have shown great commitment to customer satisfaction, schedule reliability, operational efficiency, passion, and innovation.

“We do hope that this partnership between Ibom Air and Dana Air will set a positive precedent for the greater good of the industry.”, he said.

According to the Airlines, the Codeshare alliance which commences full service, June 2021, which is a significant milestone for Nigeria’s aviation industry, affords both Airlines a business arrangement to expand their market presence and competitive footprint in the interest of the flying public.

