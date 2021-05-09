IBB condoles with Adeboye over son’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB (retd), Sunday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son, Dare.

Dare Adeboye died last week in his sleep, sending shock waves across the nation and beyond.

In a condolence message titled, “Pastor Adeboye, Take Heart,” the gap-toothed retired Army General described Dare’s demise as a rude shock, and called on the clergy man to take solace in the fact that God rules over the affairs of men as it pleases him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I convey my condolence to you and your family over the sudden death of your 42 years old son, Dare.

“The news came to me as a rude shock, but one cannot question the Almighty God for his decisions in our lives. As mere mortals, we await our appointment with God at any point in time.

“It is not a thing we have any control of. Once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age. But the death of a young man, would naturally hurt us, as one would expect our children to be around to organize our funeral. It is painful and very agonizing to hear of this sad loss.

“As a man of God with unflinching faith in God and unimpeachable character both in your private and public conduct, I am consoled that you perfectly understand the ways of God and of man. Even though this sad loss would agitate your mind, it should serve as additional tonic to fire your belief in service of the Almighty God.

“It should further enrich your confidence in your pastoral engagements, knowing full well, that as mere mortals, death is a necessary end. Do not allow this painful death of Dare, lead you to question God. The ways of man, as you often counselled, are not the same as the ways of God.

“As a servant of God who has sustained godliness and impacted on humanity by converting souls and bringing men to God, this singular shocking loss should embolden your resolve to do more for God than distract you.

The Almighty God who is a seer of all, the omniscient, who created heaven and earth, would comfort you and your household. May you never witness such again in your days on earth. May the rest children grow older to sustain your uncommon legacies in the service of God.

“On behalf of Aisha, Muhammed, Aminu and Halima, accept my condolence as I wish you the very best in all your human endeavours. May God the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest, and the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the condolence message read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: