IADC Nigeria optimistic of favourable business

· Harps on training, retraining of employees

Players and stakeholders in the Oil and gas Industry have expressed optimism in business recovery, owing to an anticipated revival of the Iranian nuclear deal that will lead to an increase in global supply.

This position was established at the 2021 Health , Safety and Environment, HSE awards and Technical Session Webinar , of the Nigeria Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors, IADC.

Declaring the session open, Chairman of the Nigeria Chapter, Mr. Chuks Enwereji of Shelf Drilling Offshore, however, noted that the report on fresh waves of the pandemic might deflate optimal drilling expectations.

This is despite earlier prediction of higher crude oil prices by the end of this year, by Goldman Sachs.

While reiterating the Chapter’s commitment to its core objectives of promoting operational efficiency and safety standards in line with global environmental compliance, he disclosed that “IADC members in Nigeria have increased to 45. Some rigs have gone back to work. The chapter’s 10 rigs in February 2021 have increased to 12 in May, signaling a slight market recovery”.

There were concerns that a revival of the Iranian nuclear deal will lead to an increase in global supply, with the hope that its supply will pick up again by late summer.

Enwereji therefore, urged members to prioritize spending on training and retraining of its staff to meet industry standards, even as he urged members to follow government guidelines by putting in place measures to ensure and protect the health of all employees, visitors and third-party contractors.

Corroborating Enwereji’s call for training and retaining of staff, while speaking on the topic, Well Control & Equipment Re-certification: Resilience and Strength, the Executive Director, Operations, for SEPLAT, Effiong Okon, pointed out that “There are gaps in training; There are gaps in Research and Development (R&D).

“Sometimes, some decisions are taken to cut costs, but it could end in great catastrophe if attention is not paid to adequate training and other key parameters to avoid loss.”

While lamenting what he described as the near absence of Research Centres in Africa, as well as low rig counts, bottle neck in local content compliance and high variable cost of doing business, Okon , said the webinar would serve as an opportunity to address these challenges.

Okon further solicited for considerable efforts to improve “Planning, data analysis, hardware barriers and oil well control failures, so that we can shape the future. Hardware is needed for drilling, but with ICT, you can predict situational variables accurately”, he stated.

He added that despite low productivity and fragmented market including capital inadequacies, “opportunities abound in Nigeria’s oil and gas space because it has come to stay. With new rigs, there are lots of businesses ahead”.

He therefore urged members to develop strong and reliable corporate governance and desist from cutting corners during integrity tests, disclosing that “at SEPLAT, we raised a $600 million bond and the bond was oversubscribed because of our strong corporate governance.

“Ensure you carry out scheduled maintenance according to manufacturers’ recommendations and adhere to the control mechanism,” he advised the drilling contractors.

On his part, IADC Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere, Hisham Zebian, emphasized the importance of being happy on the job saying “IADC is poised to keep members abreast of latest innovations in the industry. But our resort to webinar is due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.”

He disclosed that the global drilling association had included more technologies like High Movement, Artificial Intelligence, Face Recognition, among others, in its training programmes.

Presenting plaques to members who participated in the 2020 Incident Statistics Program , (ISP) and the winner of the best performance in 2020, Valentine Iheasirim, IADC Nigeria Chapter, the Vice Chairman explained that the essence of sharing knowledge through the webinar was to sustain and build culture of safety given that drilling operations cut across land, swamp, shallow and deep waters.

Describing the year 2020 as challenging, he hinted that some members weathered the storm and operated safely and successfully.

Following the award criteria and the independent committee’s report, Shelf Drilling Nigeria Limited emerged winner of the 2020 Incident Statistics Program (ISP).

IADC Nigeria Chapter also recognized individuals for the category of Exemplary Service Awards. The awardees were recognized for their outstanding contributions to IADC Nigeria Chapter and their commitment to improving and enhancing safety, training, and advancement of technology throughout the Oil & Gas industry

The awardees were : Augustine Avuru of SEPLAT; Engineer Olanrewaju Ojo-Aromokudu of Chevron; Omolola Ani of ExxonMobil; Effiong (Effy) Okon of SEPLAT; Dr. Emmanuel Ogagarue of AITEO Group and John Dada of Aviam Offshore Engineering Services Limited.

