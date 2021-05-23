I take smiles to women in prisons – Jamila Abdulkadri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

A non-governmental organization, The Orphanage Care and Support Foundation (OCSF) has made good its pledge, using the opportunity of the holy month of Ramadan to bring smiles to the faces of the less privilege in the society and women in correctional homes in Lagos State.

The foundation, under the leadership of its Executive Director, Jamila Abdulkadri has sought out inmates, especially women in correctional facilities in Lagos State, who were unable to meet bail conditions, or have been remanded for prolonged periods of time without conviction to secure their release. Additionally, the inmates whose release could not be secured, the Foundation provided relief materials in the form of food items, toiletries and other basic necessities to ease their difficulties.

Speaking to journalists in one of its outreach at some of the correctional homes in Lagos, recently, Abdulkadri said, “The holy month of Ramadan presents a special opportunity to extend a helping hand to those in need and bring smiles to the faces of the weary. The Orphanage Care and Support Foundation has seized this unique opportunity to take its initiative to the prisons and bring relief to women in confinement. Indeed, what better gift could there be than freedom at a time like this.”

She also stated that the Foundation empowers less privileged women and vulnerable children in the society to lead meaningful lives and contribute positively to their communities.

Notable projects of the Foundation include a free school, lunch pack and periodic distribution of relief materials to less privileged widows in the society.

The Foundation also pursues credible funding opportunities and impactful projects in partnership with orphanage homes and other key community stakeholders to add value and unburden the less privilege in the society.

The Communication Strategist of the foundation, Ms Sneha Bose, also a stakeholder of the Widows Foundation, contributed into this charity drive by providing support for widows and facilitating free eye surgery for the needy in the holy month of Ramadan.

The beneficiaries expressed joy and appreciation as they looked forward to experiencing a blissful month of Ramadan in the company of their family and loved ones.

