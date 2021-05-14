I look forward to working with Zlatan, Bella Shmurda- Schengen Owner

Kindly Share This Story:

For Cameroonian artist, Efuetngong Dion with the stage name Schengen Owner, music kicked off as sought of a passion and something he had developed interest for over time judging by the fact that he hail from a country where music isn’t as widely sold as some African countries. His passion to want to change the game and bring music lovers together in Cameroun drives his passion to do quality music.

Despite starting off as a member of the Roman Catholic Youth Choir in Cameroun for over a decade, Schengen Owner is inspired by the good works and production of Nigerian artist Davido and producer extraordinaire, Don Jazzy.

Describing his sound, he said ‘ I do more of Afro Pop , Afro beat and the long forgotten makossa sound not forgetting that I pay keen attention to the message I want to pass across via music ‘. With my sound and kind of music; I want to be remembered for long in not just the Cameroonian music industry but the Nigerian music at large.

Schengen Owner have hinted that he is open to collaborations with Nigerian artist and looking forward to work with the likes of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, Davido and a host of talented musicians across Nigeria

It is however pertinent to note that Schengen Owner have been involved in music since 2009 though passively but currently available to make an impact with his kind of music and sound. His previous song ‘Liqua’ is however doing well on all music streaming platforms

Kindly Share This Story: