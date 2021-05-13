I have come to unite, not divide Cross River North ― Senator Odey

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Una, Calabar

The Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial district, Dr. Stephen Odey has announced his preparedness to work for the development of the district and not cause division and hated among its people.

Making the declaration on Thursday in Yala Local Government Area while on a ‘thank you’ tour of the five local government areas that constitute the district, Odey said his protracted legal battle with his opponents is not out of personal animosities but to protect his mandate given to him by the people.

“They have so divided us and caused me pain and sleepless nights but thank God I have prevailed over them and I have also forgiven them including some of my friends who worked against me because it is about the people, not my personal interest”.

He said he won the primary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and was duly nominated as the candidate for the senatorial by-election and also won the election beating his closest rival with over 170,000 votes but those seeking personal interests used all subterfuge means to take the mandate from him but right eventually triumphed over wrong.

“The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus stood by the truth and declared that the party gave the ticket to one person and that person is me and also the Senate President, a man of honour, saw the truth and worked by it and I am very grateful to them”.

Senator Odey said the district is in dire need of infrastructural development therefore time and effort should not be wasted on the needless crisis but join forces with Governor Ben Ayade to bring development to the area.

“PDP is not divided in the state as they want us to believe but under the leadership of our governor. What they are doing is to try to push the governor out of the party but I tell you our Digital Governor will go nowhere so all those fighting should calm down and work with him for the progress of our party and state”.

He assured that when the Senate resumes sitting next week, he would move a Motion on the terrible state of federal roads in the district to call for urgent attention on them.

” I will not bring solar light and put in one man’s house because he supported me but mount it on roads and public places for everybody to see his way”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

