Kindly Share This Story:



How Taiwan’s smart plastic, rubber machinery is shaping Green Production

Five leading Taiwanese companies have shared their ‘advanced’ solutions to having a green production in the future.

The Vice-Chairman of Plastic and Rubber Machinery Committee, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI) stated, Mr. Bush Hsieh, revealed that the support of the government and industries helped the Taiwanese machinery industry is still performing well during the post-COVID-19 period. Recent statistics indicated that Taiwan’s machinery industry export value is US$2.9 billion in March 2021, rising 30.7 per cent compared to last March.

Speaking on the advanced smart manufacturing solutions in a webinar themed: “Shaping Tomorrow, Discovering Taiwan Plastic & Rubber Machinery”, General Manager, Multiplas Enginery, Mr. David Wu, introduced the Fully Automatic Production Cell – Unman Screwdriver Production Line, which integrates vertical/horizontal injection molding machines, the 6-axis robot, and auxiliary machines to achieve fully automated production. As the leading total solution provider, Multiplas offers versatile molding solutions including Vertical Injection Molding, Micro Injection Molding, Multi-Color Injection Molding, and more.

Also. the Sales Representative, Allen Plastic Industries, Ms. Celina Lin introduced its Horizontal Shrink Sleeving Machine (AHL-1000), which is suitable for shrink container sizes from a diameter of 8mm up to 30mm and products such as lipsticks, eyeliners, and eyebrow pencils.

Mr Tony Wu, Sales Support Engineer, ChumPower Machinery Corp during his own presentation its High-speed Stretch Blow Molding Machine which has an output per hour of 24,000 bottles. He also highlighted the three special features of the machine.

The webinar was attended by five leading Taiwanese companies including Allen Plastic, ChumPower, Fu Chun Shin, Multiplas and Polystar.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: