How Playing Sports Can Contribute towards your Overall health: Marty Jacobs

We all know what made Jack a dull boy. All work and no play! Playing sports has tremendous benefits for the mind, body, and spirit. Entrepreneur Marty Jacobs shares four key benefits of playing sports regularly.

Get a healthy heart

“Playing a sport helps you stay fit,” says Marty Jacobs. Poor eating habits, uncensored intake of high-fat foods, and lack of physical exercise have led to many health complications, especially cardiac health. Playing sports increases the heart rate and strengthens the heart muscles. According to Marty Jacobs, if you want to maintain a healthy heart, you must include sports in your life.

Sharpen your reflexes

Playing sports is a great way to improve your reflexes, says Marty Jacobs. We are living in a fast-paced world where every second matters. “This highly competitive environment demands quick responses for all the surprises it throws at you,” he says. According to Marty Jacobs, playing sports is the best way to hone one’s reflexes. The quicker you respond to a situation, the faster you can take control of it, he says.

The agility of the mind

Sports doesn’t just improve your physical reflexes but also helps the mind to acquire agility. Sports teachs you how to make split-second decisions, says Jacobs. Just like in sports, even in life, many times we’re faced with situations where we need to make decisions with little time to ponder the pros and cons of our decision. Playing sports prepares us for these situations, says Marty.

Learn about life

According to Marty Jacobs, sports is a reflection of societal life. Like in sports, in life, too, there are victories and losses. So playing sports gives us a good opportunity to observe our psychology, our way of thinking, and also our weaknesses. Jacobs says that the field is the laboratory of life. “There is your team with an assortment of skills and weaknesses. Then, there is the opposition team. There is also the end goal of winning, which has to be achieved collectively by the team,” he elaborates. According to Marty Jacobs, all these aspects are present in life too. Getting it right on the field is the training you go through for getting it right in life.

Playing sports is a wholesome way to integrate all our senses and skills and put them to good use. Marty Jacob’s insights show us that there is no wisdom in putting off playing sports. If you want to be a winner in life, choose a sport and go sweat it out.

