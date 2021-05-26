How OctaFX became the first financial company in Nigeria to organise a cooking session for Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

OctaFX brought two popular bloggers together in a cooking studio: the comedian Apaokagi Maryam and the music video director Abdulazeez Greene. They prepared a special evening meal for Ramadan called Iftar and compared the subtleties of cooking with those ingrained in trading.

Ramadan Special’ is the first cooking show in Nigeria produced by a financial company. However, OctaFX had two great reasons for this accomplishment.

First, the company honoured the Holy Month along with its clients. Ramadan is about being with your family, and what better way to bring the relatives together than cooking a tasty meal?

Second, trading and cooking surprisingly have a lot in common. The two hosts of the how explored this correlation while putting together ingredients for their very own blend of Iftar—a popular evening meal for Ramadan.

The duo prepared this particular version of iftar quite close to Nigerian tradition, including a fruit salad, grilled chicken, grapes, dates, jollof rice, and a vegetable salad. Influencers Abdulazeez Greene and Apaokagi Maryam rose up to the challenge to deliver this delicious meal.

Apaokagi Maryam is a frequent collaborator of the global Forex broker and took part in the last OctaFX Goal Booster promotion. According to Rosbena, she ranked first among the ‘Top Ten Nigerian Instagram Comedians’. Neither influencers are professional traders but have already had their fair share of exciting Forex encounters.

The show went live on YouTube on 8 May and is available for viewing. This is not OctaFX’s first take on producing a show. The company enjoys experimenting with formats to bring its clients the most engaging and useful content. In March 2021, OctaFX stepped into an exciting collaboration with the popular rapper Peruzzi, taking part in his music video ‘Somebody Baby’.

OctaFX is committed to educating its clients about trading in accessible and appealing ways. The company is aspiring to create more shows like ‘Ramadan Special’ in the future.

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best ECN Broker 2020’ award from World Finance and more recently the 2020 ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria’ award and the 2020′

Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activities.

Kindly Share This Story: