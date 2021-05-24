How ICT sector retained top position in GDP growth ― Pantami

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, says the consistent positive performance of the ICT sector to the growth of the Nigerian economy is a result of the development and implementation of relevant policies of the present administration.

He said the Federal Government has provided an enabling environment for the ICT sector to thrive, through the development and implementation of relevant policies.

According to the NBS, “Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.51% (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2021, marking two consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.’’

The report noted that in terms of contribution to aggregate GDP, the oil sector accounted for 9.25% of aggregate real GDP in Q1 2021, while the non-oil sector accounted for 90.75% of aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2021.

The bureau also noted that the “growth in the non-oil sector was driven mainly by the Information and Communication (Telecommunication) sector while other drivers include Agriculture (Crop Production); Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco); Real Estate; Construction and Human Health & Social Services”.

He pointed out that the ICT sector grew by 6.47% in Q1 2021, making it the fastest-growing significant sector of the Nigerian economy.

The minister was reacting in a statement signed by his Technical Assistant (Information Technology), Dr. Femi Adeluyi to the Q1 2021 Report on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

‘‘The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami is highly delighted that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector retained its role as the sector with the highest growth rate of all the main sectors of the Nigerian economy in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021).

“Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.51%(year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2021, marking two consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020”.

‘‘It is also interesting to note that Post and Courier Services grew by 2.53% in Q1 2021. These services are under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy but currently listed under the transportation sector in the GDP Report.

‘‘The Minister attributes the consistent positive performance of the ICT sector to the focused and committed support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the Digital Economy sector.

‘‘The Federal Government has provided an enabling environment for the ICT sector to thrive, through the development and implementation of relevant policies. These include the National Digital Economy Policy for a Digital Nigeria, Nigerian National Broadband Plan, and the Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration, amongst others.

‘‘The GDP Report has shown that the ICT sector continues to serve as a catalyst for the growth and diversification of our economy.’’

The Minister congratulated the Chief Executive Officers of the parastatals under the Ministry and stakeholders on the consistent performance of the sector and encouraged them to continue supporting the policies of the Federal Government.

