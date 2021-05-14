How I was gang-raped by seven boys ― 14 years old girl opens up

Kindly Share This Story:

…We’ll ensure she gets justice, Delta Govt

…as suspected rapists go into hiding

By Festus Ahon

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by seven suspected cultists at Ogboli village in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State has narrated her ordeal in the hands of her rapists.

The girl (names withheld) who went through one week of intensive medical examination and treatment at a government hospital in Asaba, told members of the State Child’s Rights Implementation Committee and Sexual Offences Unit of the Ministry of Justice how she was beaten and repeatedly raped by one Aboy Nwaise, Sunday, Michael, Abraham, Uche, Jungle Boy and another who were supposed to be her big brothers living in the same neighbourhood.

Speaking to the government officials after the police had obtained her statement at the hospital, she alleged that Aboy’s mother had earlier threatened to deal with her through the son, but she never envisaged it would be by violent rape.

She said they are tenants in Nwaise’s family compound and usually they run errands for Aboy’s father who usually gives them money in appreciation, adding that, “on this fateful day, Aboy’s father, one Mr. Otu Nwaise had returned home from work after it had rained briefly. He noticed that there was water in their house and none of his children was at home to help him clean up. He beckoned on me to help sweep the water out of the house, which I did.

“Then the next day, the man came back from work, called me and gave me N500 for helping him sweep the house the previous day. This was the money the wife saw him giving to me that made her accuse me of sleeping with her husband.

“My mother and I including the woman’s husband were surprised because we have always lived as family and the man had always given money to us the children when we run errands for him.

“The next thing she slapped me twice and snatched the money from my hand. Even when my mother was begging her, she didn’t listen, instead, she was threatening to further deal with me.

“Then a day after, I was returning home from my auntie’s shop where I went to pick my younger brother around 7pm, when the said Aboy accosted me and started interrogating me about what transpired the previous day between me and his mother.

“While I was trying to explain, Aboy told me to take my brother home and come back so we could resolve the issue sitting, instead of standing. So I obliged.

“On returning, Aboy asked that we go to his friend’s house nearby to sort things out, and I followed him, trusting him as a big brother. On getting to the house there were two other boys in there, smoking. And I pleaded with Aboy to quickly talk to me so I could leave because I was allergic to smoke. But he asked me to hold on a little.

“Then again, four other boys came into the room and the next thing Aboy did was to lock the door and put the music that was playing on the highest volume. He then asked me to pull my cloth. At this point, I started pleading with him to allow me go, but instead, he slapped me and hit my head on the wall and forced me naked. That was when all the boys in the room started taking turns in raping me while the music was very loud that nobody could hear me screaming for help.

“There was a friend of theirs who they didn’t allow in because he was telling them that what they were doing was wrong. It was this their friend that helped me home after they were done raping me and opened the door for me to go with a threat to kill me if I ever mentioned them”.

Speaking in the same, a source who does not want her name in print, said the sight was horrible when the mother saw her in a pool of blood. She had raised an alarm that attracted neighbours who assisted her to rush the daughter to the hospital around 12am. From there they were referred to the Central Hospital in Asaba, but they had to report at the Divisional Police Station in Issele-Uku, where the DPO had to deploy a patrol team to accompany them to Asaba around 3 am that day”.

The source who spoke further said the case had since been transferred to the State Police Command, adding that the police were on the trail of the alleged rapists, including Aboy’s mother who also is on the run.

Aboy’s father, Mr Nwaise Otu on his part, said he was assisting the police to track his son for an arrest, condemning the actions of his wife and son. He lamented that they had been a thorn on his flesh, praying that his son is caught and made to face the law for his crime.

Disclosing that he had earlier reported his son to the Anti Cult outfit to arrest him and deal with him for being a cultist, he said the boy had severally threatened his life, calling him ‘a Ju man’.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor has assured that the state would get justice for the victim, saying that would ensure she gets proper medical attention, rehabilitated and relocate her from that environment.

In the same vein, a member of the State Child’s Rights Implementation Committee, Comrade Patrick Ochei who was detailed to follow up with the case, commended the Attorney General for responding to the situation through the Sexual Offences Unit of the Justice Ministry.

Ochei said “the victim being a child will definitely get justice. The Committee is poised to do everything within its powers and capacities to prosecute the case to a logical conclusion. The Committee will come up with a programme on how the girl would be rehabilitated. This is the time to show her all the love she deserves including assigning a professional counsellor to aid her emotional healing”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

