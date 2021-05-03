How I got my name, Pa Brymo, I am not related to Brymo — Pa Brymo

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian singer, writer, and entertainer, Precious Agbede is also known as PA Brymo has cleared the air on why he uses the name PA Brymo. He made mention of getting the name from his full name Precious Agbede.

Born into the family of Mr & Mrs Agbede in the famous Benin City, Pa Brymo had his primary, secondary, and higher education from the ancient city, where he started his career with his colleagues.

His present release is gaining so much attention from Nigerians and makes everyone feel he has something or a connection with Olawale Oloforo also known as Brymo. His latest body of work is an EP titled ECSTACY, a body of work with 6 Songs, currently the song Woman, really doing well on all traditional and digital media platforms.

The Benin breed makes us understand his ability to listen, study and build always on any genre is what makes him have good strength in all these genres. I made the EP Ecstasy out of no stress, those songs were out of mostly inspiration and good practise.

It is easy as a good singer to recreate anything. “I always recreate whatever fascinates me while listening to other celebrated artists” he said. Meanwhile, we realized his style of music and that of Brymo isn’t similar as PA Brymo does so great on highlife, unlike Brymo who does folk, alternative and pop music.

PA Brymo has worked with a lot of artists in the industry but decided to put out the EP “ECSTACY” for strategic and great reasons. If for any reason he is going to do collaborations then it will come from great artists which we will all love to hear at long last.

